General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Holding; Chilton Capital Management Has Lifted Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Position by $564,165

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 12,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, up from 196,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,042 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 30,843 shares to 266,941 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,359 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).