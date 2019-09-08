General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose While Nexus Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $314,100; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Its Position in Raytheon (RTN) as Stock Price Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 430 shares to 14,835 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Ltd Company has 2,237 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 58,154 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 45,922 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 3.35 million shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore has invested 3.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 728,000 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 10,929 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 130,923 shares. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,889 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.34% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Platinum Ltd has invested 2.4% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wade G W accumulated 79,433 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 0.63% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ally Fincl holds 705,000 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,064 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 536,647 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny holds 0.03% or 1,862 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & Communication Incorporated invested in 57,627 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Benedict Fin Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 22,525 shares. Hl Ser Limited Liability accumulated 11,930 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). James Investment Research Inc invested in 1,660 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sns Fincl Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1,691 shares. 1,706 are held by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Capital World Investors owns 458,025 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sit Investment Associate Incorporated reported 74,793 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 91,211 shares to 27,781 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,035 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).