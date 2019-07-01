General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose While Jd Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.25 Million; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Holds Stake in Centene Del (CNC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 4.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 23.20 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ranger Invest Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridger Mngmt Lc has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 119,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 57,586 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 93,354 shares stake. 2,700 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.43% or 565,364 shares in its portfolio. City Holdg invested in 280 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 21,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,010 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt Corp reported 16,150 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 4.19 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone reported 178,161 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank & has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Troy Asset owns 560 shares. City Hldgs Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 61,340 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Regent Invest Management Lc owns 14,886 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Harris Associate LP reported 1.59% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 87,746 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,661 shares. 1St Source Bankshares holds 141,512 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

