General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose While Gfs Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.36 Million; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Declined While Icon Advisers Cut Stake by $6.21 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 901,350 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 765,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 9.39 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 25/05/2018 – CalSTRS bets on GE comeback, says CEO Flannery off to a good start

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 282,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, down from 312,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 622,967 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Koshinski Asset has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,978 shares. Fosun Interest owns 105,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.73% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Burt Wealth holds 0.17% or 37,215 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 15,937 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust owns 53,218 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz Associate reported 191,340 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 27,619 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shikiar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rmb Cap Management Llc accumulated 66,637 shares. 19,490 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Ltd. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.07% or 39,350 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Company reported 1.08 million shares stake. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parametric Port Associate Llc accumulated 1.68M shares. Bb&T Lc reported 129,741 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 79,172 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 60,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,129 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 25,253 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Victory Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Investec Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 648,507 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 26,322 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of stock was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,000 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

