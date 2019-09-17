General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose While Parkwood Has Upped Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Increased Holding by $367,080

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 121,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 609,430 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 488,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 44.98 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 230,327 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.86 million, up from 227,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,728 shares to 71,267 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology Sa by 3,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,848 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate invested in 0.14% or 734,697 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Co accumulated 43,310 shares. Coastline holds 10,800 shares. City holds 4,060 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.36% or 122,296 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability has 25,703 shares. Columbia Asset has 0.42% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 151,094 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Llc stated it has 45,719 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Hills Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has 92,141 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lincoln Natl reported 144,168 shares. 104,616 were accumulated by Washington Trust. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company has 151,292 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE closes Baker Hughes sale – Houston Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26,935 shares to 70,012 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,193 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4.57M shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Co holds 766,898 shares or 5.28% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 21.57% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 207,614 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj stated it has 52,660 shares. Perkins Management Inc accumulated 17,635 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Synovus Fincl invested in 1.05% or 526,220 shares. West Coast Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 4,430 shares. Moreover, Somerset Com has 5.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 2.39 million shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 42,000 shares. 332,302 are owned by Mai Cap. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lederer Investment Counsel Ca holds 3.11% or 25,275 shares.