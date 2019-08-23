General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose While Jd Capital Management Has Trimmed by $6.25 Million Its Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Upped Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $20.96 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 22.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51 million, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 520,352 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares And Tru invested in 39 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 1,619 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 33,809 shares in its portfolio. Group holds 6.57M shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Amp Capital Investors accumulated 0.07% or 218,278 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 1.46M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability owns 7,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Lc has invested 0.52% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,105 shares. Axa reported 138,074 shares stake. Brighton Jones invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Us National Bank De has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hong Kong Protests Add More Turmoil To Macau Stocks, But Also Create A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands -7% after Macau results fall short – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Las Vegas Sands – Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sands Sets Sights on Tokyo and Yokohama; Will Not Pursue Osaka IR Bid – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.