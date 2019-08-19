General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Has Lowered by $11.40 Million Its Holding; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Botty Investors Has Lifted Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88M shares traded or 308.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 9,700 shares. 29,836 were reported by Legacy Capital Incorporated. Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 2.72M shares. 23,010 are owned by Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.2% or 20,725 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 23,059 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.59% or 77,159 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 107,529 shares. 4,390 were reported by Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Republic accumulated 377,584 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 64,108 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ent Serv Corp holds 0.08% or 6,123 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 55,655 shares. 5,173 were accumulated by First Fincl Bank.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.