General Electric Co (GE) Stake Maintained by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc; Cortina Asset Management Upped Holding in Techtarget (TTGT)

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 55,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 271,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 108,523 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 26.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – GE SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What GE Might Fetch for Its Venture Capital Arm – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avation PLC Announces GE Aviation and Avation Asset Transfer System – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “GE’s Larry Culp Faces Ultimate CEO Test in Trying to Save a Once-Great Company – Bloomberg” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE to scrap California power plant 20 years early – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Management reported 11,978 shares stake. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 139,136 shares. Utd Fire Gp holds 275,000 shares. Vgi Pty Limited holds 5.69% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5.61 million shares. 16,985 were reported by Birinyi Associates. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 48,596 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cwh Cap stated it has 372,813 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Btr holds 10,375 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc reported 0.77% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Aldebaran Financial Inc has 0.35% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 49,591 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt holds 99,915 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 397,409 shares. Lathrop has invested 1.76% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 168,628 shares to 512,656 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 24,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,275 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp reported 12,643 shares stake. 554,782 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Sg Americas Secs holds 0% or 11,559 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 122,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 7,051 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.18% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 1.18 million shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 40,942 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 38,300 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 373,047 shares. Navellier And Associate holds 0.03% or 11,993 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 290,373 shares.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TechTarget Inc (TTGT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TechTarget Launches SearchCustomerExperience.com to Help Strategic Buying Teams Navigate the Expanding CX Technology Landscape – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TechTarget +17% on Q1 strength, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TechTarget May Be Outrunning Its Story – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TechTarget beats in Q4 with higher revenues, lower profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.