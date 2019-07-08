General Electric Co (GE) Stake Held by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd; Boltwood Capital Management Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $483,392

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.61M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05M, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 32.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $195.7. About 5.74 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – l AM SORRY FOR MISTAKE-ZUCKERBERG; 06/03/2018 – The political right has found a new foe in Google, Facebook and big tech; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 10/04/2018 – Fellow committee member Rep. Bill Johnson hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether Facebook should be regulated; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,675 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc stated it has 19,084 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt invested in 1,430 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stonebridge Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,147 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 1.20 million shares. Country Club Tru Co Na invested in 4,468 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 76,135 shares. Eagle Cap Limited Co reported 2.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 4.45% or 35,590 shares. 60,252 are owned by Callahan Advsrs Lc. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru accumulated 29,763 shares. Taylor Asset Incorporated reported 57,800 shares. Vestor Cap Lc reported 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 8.78M shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares to 27,708 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,206 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.