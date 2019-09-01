General Electric Co (GE) Stake Has Raised by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Position by $13.09 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05 million, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 503,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.03M, up from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 3.79M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested in 0% or 908 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 84,982 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors invested in 0.11% or 11,677 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 3.32 million shares. Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.41% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 622,154 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 41,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 686,980 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 13,803 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 419 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 132,351 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 676,156 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited holds 1.19M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 48,359 shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NSC) Announces Mark George as EVP & CFO, Succeeding Cynthia Earhart, Effective Nov. 1st – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Got Enough Cash? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Markopolos In Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Barrons.com published: “GE Stock Double, General Electric Bull Says – Barron’s” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.