General Electric Co (GE) Stake Has Lifted by Gfs Advisors Llc; As General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose, Columbia Asset Management Trimmed by $328,744 Its Holding

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 38,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 901,350 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 765,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership reported 16.12M shares. Principal Fin Gru holds 12.35M shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc stated it has 1,370 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 467,787 shares. D Scott Neal Inc reported 13,120 shares. Condor Mngmt reported 33,925 shares. Rafferty Asset, New York-based fund reported 19,483 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 22,529 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com accumulated 0% or 108,891 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 326,233 shares. Moreover, Sol Mgmt has 0.86% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 300,201 shares. Brandywine Tru Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 73,306 shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 461,468 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. 48,666 were reported by Fundx Invest Group Incorporated Lc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 0.46% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 6,646 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 90,376 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 54,764 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 7,885 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has 31,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 2.05 million shares. Rothschild And Commerce Asset Us holds 0.15% or 259,834 shares. Philadelphia Com holds 220,923 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Intl Limited Ca invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fjarde Ap has 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stewart And Patten Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Utah Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 113,067 shares. 10,047 are held by Holderness. 76,113 were reported by Palisade Asset Lc.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

