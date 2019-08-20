General Electric Co (GE) Stake Has Boosted by Vgi Partners Pty Ltd; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Boosted by $338,675

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 48,620 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 45,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 1.72M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05 million, up from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 100.89 million shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Perkins Cap Mngmt Inc holds 17,260 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roundview Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 25,536 shares in its portfolio. New England Research reported 37,455 shares. Horan Cap Management stated it has 472,546 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Utd Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 1.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,295 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.28% or 3.68 million shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Of Virginia Va reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bruce And Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 425,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.45% or 136,371 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares to 15,886 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,447 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 15,345 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited accumulated 69,266 shares. Korea holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 234,974 shares. James Investment reported 81,069 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 4,001 shares. Copeland Limited Liability owns 31,358 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 56,000 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated invested in 6,408 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brookstone Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,132 shares. Cna reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 472 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).