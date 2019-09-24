General Electric Co (GE) Stake Boosted by Kessler Investment Group Llc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Its Stake

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 33.58 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 132.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 145,606 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33M, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 69,929 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.66% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buckhead Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Camarda Financial reported 5,146 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 101,433 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ok has 22,708 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 25,791 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Amer National Registered Inv Advisor has 0.4% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 68,557 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 1.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6.94M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.00 million shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 454,948 shares. Cordasco holds 0.12% or 12,020 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluemar Ltd Liability Company reported 66,729 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,617 shares. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 20,727 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 3.00M shares. Associated Banc reported 161,329 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 543,496 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc has 12.97 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 111,520 shares. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 22,947 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assocs owns 95,669 shares. Moreover, Nadler Fincl Gru has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood And Palmer has 1,942 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 10,500 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Llc. Compton Cap Management Ri has 19,994 shares.