General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $530,860; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Wedgewood Partners Lowered Its Position by $32.32 Million as Stock Value Declined

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 53,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 40,795 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 93,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 33.03M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 513,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 44,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 557,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 3.78 million shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96 million for 14.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,526 shares to 16,343 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

