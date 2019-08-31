General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Jd Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $6.25 Million; Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding by $23.77 Million as Shares Declined

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 144,654 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67 million shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $67.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 10,795 were accumulated by Parametrica Management Limited. North Carolina-based First Citizens Natl Bank And Co has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lincoln Cap Ltd reported 50,086 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0.07% or 397,409 shares. Leavell invested in 0.02% or 20,270 shares. Adirondack holds 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,145 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,105 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 58,696 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Corporation owns 108.77 million shares. Boltwood Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,640 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Stearns Fin Svcs has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,026 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research stated it has 1.85 million shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake.

