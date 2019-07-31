General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Charter Trust Company Lowered by $712,566 Its Position; Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Value Declined While Harvest Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.84M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.67M, down from 11.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 1.13M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 710,844 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 790,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 102.55M shares traded or 100.57% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 1.21 million shares to 11.74 million shares, valued at $315.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.70 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,344 shares to 9,924 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

