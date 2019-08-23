General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 28,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 152,625 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 118.55M shares traded or 87.47% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 150 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 787,562 shares. Meritage Port accumulated 17,000 shares. Schulhoff & holds 0.56% or 104,789 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 458,138 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 24,138 shares in its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc reported 20,270 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 102,324 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sei Investments holds 0.03% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 508,919 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Co has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M Hldg Secs reported 105,818 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 6,921 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 99,404 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company. 1,535 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,400 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.20 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Amer Intl Grp has 20,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 831 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 0% or 64,847 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability has 211,622 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 364,772 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 0.02% or 24,134 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Globeflex Capital Lp, a California-based fund reported 20,270 shares.