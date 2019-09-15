General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $1.83 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Upped Stake by $373,890

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 97.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 182,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3,808 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 186,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 19/04/2018 – Commentary: General Electric is the only earnings report that matters right now, via @TradingNation; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 162.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 1,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.09 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,120 shares to 39,251 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings, a Maine-based fund reported 28,946 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barrett Asset Lc accumulated 24,219 shares. Maryland-based Sol Capital Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.86% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Conning holds 0.07% or 206,982 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stephens Inc Ar holds 216,158 shares. Pettee accumulated 103,565 shares. Riverhead Management Lc stated it has 88,111 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Swiss Savings Bank owns 28.39 million shares. Lucas Management accumulated 37,625 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 11,233 shares. Bowen Hanes And Comm Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 57,442 shares. California-based Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Middleton And Ma holds 0.06% or 3,160 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com owns 14,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Horizon Llc accumulated 5,503 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fjarde Ap reported 16,827 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 16,472 shares. 316,331 are held by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company. Brandywine Inv Limited owns 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 63 shares. Eastern Bancorp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 26,483 shares. 129,120 were accumulated by Maverick Cap Limited. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 1,758 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,113 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And accumulated 195,470 shares.