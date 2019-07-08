General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Old National Bancorp Lowered Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $1.54 Million

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 21,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,366 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 129,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 952,665 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 202,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 34.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.61% or 906,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 45,248 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 274,007 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 345 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lafayette Inc invested in 3.32% or 125,178 shares. 357,796 were accumulated by Citigroup. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 150,934 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust stated it has 22,879 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fil has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 26,069 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Progressive® Launches New Online Quoting Platform for Small Business Owners – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Progressive Launches New Photo Claims Process; Puts Focus On Driver Health And Wellness – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Progressive Could Be Set For Sustained Underwriting Growth – Benzinga” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58 million for 14.93 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,712 shares to 42,068 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 53,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.94M on Friday, January 25. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 was sold by Sauerland John P. Shares for $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus And holds 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 46,194 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 18,393 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 397,409 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amp Investors holds 0.23% or 4.19M shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Inc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,681 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). West Family Invs Incorporated invested in 279,952 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Verus Fincl Prtnrs Inc invested in 13,363 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chilton Management Lc reported 21,079 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru reported 98,577 shares stake. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 74,617 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares to 198,255 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.