General Electric Co. (GE) Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Has Cut Position by $66.55 Million as Share Price Rose; Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 118,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 8,141 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85,000, down from 126,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 1.31M shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fulton Comml Bank Na invested in 0.05% or 67,334 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 227,270 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust Co. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company reported 18,845 shares. Cibc Ww Corp owns 1.82 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 142,664 shares stake. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,266 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 737,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Redwood Lc reported 253,000 shares. Aviance Limited has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1,647 shares stake. Gagnon Secs Limited Company stated it has 13,746 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited invested in 421,114 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67M shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

