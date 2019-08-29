General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Harvey Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.81. About 1.35M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 849,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12.88 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.66M, down from 13.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 35.69 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares to 58,946 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Com owns 2,933 shares. 179,367 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Bath Savings has 5.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakmont Corporation has 246,595 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department owns 1,245 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited reported 0.52% stake. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 0.64% or 7,082 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.44% or 69,966 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 134,699 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,288 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,786 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fagan Associate has 3.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.72M were accumulated by International Invsts. Carmignac Gestion invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 64,124 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $132.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN).