General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $8.92 Million as Share Price Rose; Arrow Investment Advisors Holding in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Has Trimmed by $314,650

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 520,914 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 891,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 59.56M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $625.35M, down from 60.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big Changes At General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Electric Is Still a Risky Conglomerate to Own – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners prices $450M of senior notes due 2026 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy to buy water pipeline, disposal system for $890M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Public Offering of Class C Preferred Units – Business Wire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.25 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.