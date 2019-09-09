General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $851,085; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Lowered Holding by $395,859

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares to 297,900 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,110 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il owns 11,200 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 56,925 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 662,146 shares. Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 18,111 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department stated it has 7,614 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited Company accumulated 19,884 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 79,609 shares. Charter Trust Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,651 shares. 2,558 are owned by Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited. Fdx Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisors Asset holds 24,591 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 43,740 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.11% or 128,420 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.32% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fcg Ltd Liability stated it has 30,238 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 12,858 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 0.05% or 23,454 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited accumulated 54.16 million shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Llc holds 0.04% or 15,658 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power Limited has 2.09 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company has invested 2.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 82,105 were reported by Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% or 18,673 shares. 370,277 are held by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com. Private Wealth Advsr owns 0.34% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 92,037 shares. Amer Natl Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 5,744 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 0.52% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 83,271 shares to 140,136 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.