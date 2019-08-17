General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Holding; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Holding in Logmein (LOGM) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 489,994 shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 264,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 3,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark holds 47 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,690 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.27% or 1.69 million shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 562,385 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 36 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nordea Ab accumulated 71,052 shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gsa Partners Llp stated it has 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 9,600 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. First Interstate National Bank invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank De reported 4,303 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.38 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 16,990 shares to 119,310 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 69,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,801 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.