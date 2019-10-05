General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Archon Partners Has Increased Ehealth (EHTH) Holding

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12,423 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 15,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Renewable Energy Rev $1.65B; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 261.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 975,916 shares traded or 57.23% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mgmt reported 30,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.09 million shares. 122,296 were accumulated by Farmers Tru. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New York-based Strategic Services Inc has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 9,348 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 146,068 shares stake. Moreover, Town Country Bankshares Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,597 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 56,684 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 62,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 0.07% or 54,933 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caprock Incorporated has 0.6% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Lc has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 555,983 shares. Telos Cap Management accumulated 11,978 shares. Plancorp Limited Co reported 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 425 shares to 32,118 shares, valued at $50.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by WOLF DALE B, worth $210,095.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 25 shares. 24 were reported by Parkside Comml Bank Tru. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,716 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 79 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 29,512 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 152,584 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 6,927 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2.04M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 6,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Millennium Limited Com has 119,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

