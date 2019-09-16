General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Raised Position; South Texas Money Management LTD Position In Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (GSK) Was Has Raised

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 9.14M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.94M, up from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 28.90M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (GSK) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 762,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.53M, up from 754,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 1.12M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 23/03/2018 – SHINGRIX APPROVED IN EUROPE AND JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Declares Dividend of 19p; 26/04/2018 – InSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK CEOs set out diverging strategies; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 29/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Files Application to Japanese Regulator For Trelegy Ellipta; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 18/04/2018 – GSK IMPACT STUDY SHOWS BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.37M shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $88.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 162,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,085 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.01% or 11,778 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15.15 million shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 64,876 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 4.76M shares. South State Corporation owns 25,751 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp reported 16.12 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 740,728 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 36,394 shares. 14,017 are owned by Fdx. Contravisory Investment Mgmt has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 45,811 are owned by Staley Capital Advisers Inc. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 12,949 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or reported 0.05% stake. 105,661 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12.