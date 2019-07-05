General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Public Storage (PSA) Stake Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 27.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 10/05/2018 – 4 Charts That Show GE May Have Finally Hit Bottom — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $245.22. About 710,776 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3,309 shares to 486 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 2,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Limited Co invested in 13,114 shares. 6.71 million were reported by Korea Investment Corp. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jd Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buckhead Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 11,777 shares. Masters Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spears Abacus accumulated 77,488 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 246,500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 179,400 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 11,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.38% stake. 266,030 are held by Greylin Inv Mangement. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.11% or 36,643 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.