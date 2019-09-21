General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Position by $437,720 as Shares Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined While Financial Architects Boosted by $581,490 Its Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 43,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 42,477 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 86,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5870.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,582 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41M shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 13,666 shares to 254,346 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 22,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Medical Devices Etf (IHI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,078 shares to 300 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).