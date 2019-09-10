General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Raised Its Position by $500,490 as Share Price Rose; Black Diamond Capital Management Has Upped Its Saratoga Invt (SAR) Holding by $840,026; Market Value Declined

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 13,802 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 8.38M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 ’19 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 57,291 shares to 3,588 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 1.01 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 50,060 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,883 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 16,590 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 87,380 were accumulated by Cap Investment Counsel. 25,603 were accumulated by Aspen Investment Management Incorporated. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Co reported 1,266 shares stake. Kanawha Capital Management Llc holds 0.34% or 245,810 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based First National Tru Com has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 21,079 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company stated it has 31.26 million shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,861 shares. Grimes And Company holds 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 144,366 shares.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bristow Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment declares $0.53 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.