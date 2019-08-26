General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Position; Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Market Valuation Rose While Edmp Boosted by $341,848 Its Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 51.92 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.39 lastly. It is up 23.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,555 shares to 4,014 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 132,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,791 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 0.12% or 106,562 shares. The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wendell David Assocs holds 42,954 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Co has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 92,178 shares. 77,019 are held by Prelude Management. Cap Ww has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moller Fincl Services invested in 0.13% or 29,269 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Central Bank And Trust invested in 0.03% or 11,466 shares. Shikiar Asset Management holds 19,500 shares. 60,545 were accumulated by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 117,923 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.19% or 6.49M shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Investors Should Avoid General Electric Stock for Now – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live from GE’s conference call – General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer reported 25 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 87,012 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.1% or 54,700 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 143,506 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason has 4.13% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 1,435 shares. 131,990 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 0.03% or 33,254 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Com holds 75,008 shares. 179,602 were reported by Amp Invsts Limited. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 49,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 11,150 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 0.02% or 1,510 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 48,928 shares.