General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Decreased Its Stake by $540,980 as Stock Value Rose; Granite Investment Partners Increases Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6,368 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 60,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 15.27M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 65,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 463,733 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 9,443 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,077 shares to 17,006 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,211 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Real-time Freight Visibility Solution Helps Enhance Customer Service for Steelcase – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes To Acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares to 50,393 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 13,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Battleground That Is GE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “It Didnâ€™t Take Long for GE Stockholders to Find the Q2 Earnings Weakness – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 31, 2019.