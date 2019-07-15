General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Cut Position by $316,198

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 14,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 694,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,541 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 890,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year's $0.19 per share. GE's profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) by 36,600 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 257,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.