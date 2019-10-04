General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Upped Stake; As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Market Value Rose, Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased by $10.06 Million Its Holding

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 479,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 159,685 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 638,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 17,540 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 13.51M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “General Electric Stock Continues to Slowly Make a Case for Itself – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Electric (GE) Reiterated Underweight at JPMorgan…Again – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Securities owns 45,829 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,667 shares. Chilton Ltd holds 20,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sageworth Tru accumulated 0.01% or 8,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 1.66M shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 330,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tctc Limited owns 507,040 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.35% or 9.14M shares. Kessler Inv Grp Inc holds 2.1% or 190,676 shares. Iat Reinsurance Commerce Ltd reported 121,000 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,733 shares to 134,388 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,347 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.1% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Co has invested 2.87% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Moreover, Art Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 17,814 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc accumulated 22,587 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 121,859 shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 289,598 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 5,440 shares. Oak Hill Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 36.49% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 61,170 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Hodges Capital Mgmt accumulated 630,546 shares.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tim Elkins Named Chief Production Officer for PrimeLending – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hilltop Holdings Relocates, Consolidates Corporate Headquarters within Dallas – Business Wire” on January 08, 2018. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Invest in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 68,160 shares to 584,362 shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbb Bancorp by 93,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 39.47% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $49.17M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.52% negative EPS growth.