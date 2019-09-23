General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Community Bank Of Raymore Trimmed Its Position; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Share Price Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed by $773,424 Its Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 32.95M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $652.93. About 13,337 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 106 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. 42 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $32,941 on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.