General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Caprock Group Upped Stake by $3.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Share Price Declined, Timpani Capital Management Raised Position by $398,700

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 461.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 319,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 388,553 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 69,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 3.34 million shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc by 11,104 shares to 43,911 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,011 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,375 shares to 7,110 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,666 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes.