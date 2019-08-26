General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Upped Stake by $345,510 as Market Value Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Its Position by $4.86 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 4.59 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 58,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.79 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 293,251 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG) by 180,224 shares to 4.77 million shares, valued at $22.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 140,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10.64 million shares. Axa invested in 0.53% or 1.64 million shares. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 40,369 shares. Dana Inv Advsr invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Michigan-based Ally Inc has invested 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cap Counsel Ltd has 0.6% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 25,688 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 1.62M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moneta Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 11,855 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 45,402 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Atlas Browninc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,815 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

