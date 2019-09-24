General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Blair William & Company Has Trimmed Position by $445,720 as Stock Rose; Simcoe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Market Valuation Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 707,764 shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 44,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 32.95 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.27% or 122,411 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Whittier Trust Co holds 0% or 7 shares. 28,865 are held by Concourse Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 362,337 shares. Moreover, Windacre Partnership Llc has 8.83% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.81M shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 0.23% or 4,190 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 40,836 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 259,214 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 16,528 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 84,860 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 17,101 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11,965 shares to 20,045 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Appian Corp.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.