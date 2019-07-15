General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Raised Its Position; North Run Capital LP Upped Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake by $702,000; Stock Value Declined

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 23,271 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,567 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Empyrean Limited Partnership owns 0.74% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 450,000 shares. Glacier Peak Llc stated it has 50,865 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.24% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 544,045 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 48,946 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 12,344 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 17,229 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Limited. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 71,315 shares.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 345,000 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares to 1,569 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,624 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.