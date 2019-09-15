General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $316,710; Eog Res (EOG) Stake Maintained by Greystone Managed Investments Inc

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 85,167 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, up from 76,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,509 shares to 16,510 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,335 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,296 shares to 961,329 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,009 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).