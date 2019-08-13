General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Holding; As Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 124,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 984,539 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.49 million, up from 859,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 566,826 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 39.12 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (NYSE:DTE) by 169,310 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $161.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Kcm Inv Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 63,916 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company has 0.3% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 44,009 shares. Spc Finance Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 6,312 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 6,417 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr Incorporated. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp invested in 1,563 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 225,478 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Wade G W Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.52% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 490,817 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSEG Power Names Eric Carr to Replace Pete Sena as PSEG Nuclear President and Chief Nuclear Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Facebook, Amazon, Gilead, Boeing, GE & more – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Electric Company (GE): Longleaf Partners Fund Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE local union in Schenectady will vote on the revised 4-year contract Tuesday – Albany Business Review” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

