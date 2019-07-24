General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed by $909,774 Its Position; As General Electric (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Decreased Position

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 101,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,409 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 498,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 32.35 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0.1% stake. Plancorp Ltd holds 119,254 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Llc invested in 20,623 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26.14M shares. Us Bank De holds 6.49 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Albion Grp Ut has 1.11 million shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 929,216 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt accumulated 0.25% or 149,057 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 23,454 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communication owns 43,443 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 238,705 are held by Bessemer Group. Chatham Cap Group holds 0.04% or 14,279 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30,976 shares to 314,714 shares, valued at $34.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 8,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California has 1.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 40,075 shares. Personal holds 0.36% or 3.17M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,964 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Com holds 18,059 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 2.73M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 20,220 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Liability. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% or 36,203 shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 438,229 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 458,190 shares. Narwhal Capital has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Iowa-based Hills Commercial Bank & has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

