General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Decreased by $307,053 Its Stake; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Farmers National Banc (FMNB) as Stock Value Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 31,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 30,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 61,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 17,388 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 34,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 222,807 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 256,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times

Since March 25, 2019, it had 31 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $111,382 activity. On Monday, June 3 Moore Terry A bought $4,165 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) or 304 shares. 274 shares were bought by Muransky Edward, worth $3,754. $1,253 worth of stock was bought by Sabat Joseph W on Thursday, August 1. Wallace Amber B had bought 14 shares worth $204. $493 worth of stock was bought by Helmick Kevin J on Monday, June 3.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.81M for 10.55 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 92,627 shares to 307,185 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,934 shares, and has risen its stake in American Nat’l Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Reports Acquisition of Maple Leaf Financial Inc. & Subsidiary, Geauga Savings Bank – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips Carbon Black Limited’s (NSE:PHILIPCARB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SELB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 17,753 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Macnealy Hoover Invest Incorporated holds 6.4% or 602,215 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsrs owns 62 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 1.17 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 87,749 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 35,568 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,893 shares. Farmers Tru reported 273,298 shares. 1,663 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,143 shares to 5,852 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 14,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.18% stake. Harvey Lc reported 144,759 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 31,133 are owned by Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Company. Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 107,781 shares. 10 holds 0.77% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 358,799 shares. Spc Fin stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 22,418 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 11,978 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,000 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 787,562 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Llc invested in 12,216 shares. Iat Reinsurance Communication owns 121,000 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.02% or 124,436 shares. Atria Limited Company has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Markopolos In Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Things get real – Citron comes to GE’s defense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.