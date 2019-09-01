General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Raised Position by $1.30 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Position by $493,740 as Market Valuation Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 173,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares to 55,205 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,013 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 14,180 shares to 33,524 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,133 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares.

