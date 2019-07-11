General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose While Manchester Capital Management Cut Its Position; Rgm Capital Maintains Stake in Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 65,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 90,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 15.64M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 136,720 shares as the company's stock rose 21.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.59M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 107,764 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 159,534 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $70.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Manhattan Associates Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on April 22, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 29,541 shares. Bamco New York invested in 53,100 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 6.19M shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Dupont Management has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Barclays Public Lc owns 69,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 527,868 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.09% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 95,482 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 229 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). First Republic Invest owns 5,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,162 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,264 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Lc. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.22% or 4.14M shares in its portfolio. Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated reported 0.6% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,461 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,839 shares. Moreover, Trian Fund Management Limited Partnership has 7.58% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 70.87M shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 28,218 were reported by Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Com. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,922 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Broderick Brian C holds 55,715 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank holds 130,923 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 118,952 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq" on June 12, 2019

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 16,411 shares to 26,352 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).