General Electric Co (GE) Position Upped by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Wellcome Trust LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $9.24 Million

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87 million, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK DOES NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AS IT WILL BE WITHIN 10/12 LIMIT PERMITTED BY CORPORATIONS ACT; 25/04/2018 – GHANA YIELDS MAY FALL UP TO 800BPS IN 3 YEARS: MORGAN STANLEY

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Company invested in 0.07% or 63,966 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.69M shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 41,079 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.29% or 216,071 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 17,234 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd accumulated 0.77% or 345,126 shares. Kopernik Global Ltd Llc accumulated 2.09 million shares. West Family Invests invested 0.7% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Independent Investors reported 74,601 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First Natl has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 4.32M shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0.12% or 1.29 million shares. Fundx Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boltwood Management reported 31,640 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 70,978 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares to 22,670 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,932 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Medical Institute stated it has 0.98% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Northcoast Asset Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 3.06 million were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.14% or 276,852 shares. 156,390 are owned by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 36,119 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Signaturefd invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com has 215,000 shares. White Pine Invest reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Emory University owns 45,964 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 14,094 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 5.06M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com owns 0.11% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 31,400 shares.