General Electric Co (GE) Position Raised by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc; United Rentals (URI) Position Boosted by Wilen Investment Management Corp

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 448,758 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap accumulated 361,843 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 19,306 shares. Moreover, Restructuring Cap Associate Limited Partnership has 8.94% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 90,000 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rdl Financial Inc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,699 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 13,033 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 4,366 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 26,989 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 52,000 shares. Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 3.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 33,555 shares. Stephens Ar reported 11,222 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,445 shares to 28,635 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 83,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,670 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.19 million are held by Hl Services Ltd. St Germain D J Inc holds 77,210 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,660 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 90,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amica Retiree holds 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 23,621 shares. 725,272 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 149,057 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability reported 25,800 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Btim Corp holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 81,915 shares. Maple Capital holds 12,773 shares. Wade G W reported 79,433 shares. Ballentine Limited Company reported 85,001 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 33,876 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 22,365 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "GE's stock breakout after record Paris Air Show orders confirms bullish technical tone – MarketWatch" on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Why I Am Scaling Back My Investment In General Electric – Seeking Alpha" published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Ventas, Under Armour and General Electric – Investorplace.com" on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "What GE Might Fetch for Its Venture Capital Arm – 24/7 Wall St." published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 28, 2019.