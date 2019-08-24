General Electric Co (GE) Position Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc; Maple Capital Management Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “LiDAR Company Velodyne Sues Chinese Firms For Patent Infringement – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Things General Electric Needs To Get Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.