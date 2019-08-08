General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Redwood Capital Management Has Cut Position by $20.25 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Position

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 75.50 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 9,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 72,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 81,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 22.46M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The accumulated 45.78 million shares. Addenda Cap holds 12,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 35,406 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 52,575 shares. 5,105 are held by Timber Creek Capital Mngmt. Factory Mutual Ins Company reported 4.19 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 129,585 shares. The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 54,962 are held by Ghp Investment Advisors. 200,000 are owned by Price Michael F. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 50,500 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,383 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10,020 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd invested in 0.26% or 832,696 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.