General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stock Rose, Sit Investment Associates Lifted Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 408.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 388,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 483,411 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.22 million, up from 94,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 37.39M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 1831.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 22,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 23,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $255.29. About 247,706 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10,290 shares to 4,880 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,705 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Long (BTA).

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.21% or 236,748 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.12% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 100 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Communication. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 84,520 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 0.08% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 282,575 shares. Element Llc reported 5,395 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww holds 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 1,167 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0% or 1,553 shares. Carroll has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Franklin reported 647,463 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 35,618 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 24,000 shares. Schroder Invest Gru holds 0% or 10,356 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 3,818 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D had bought 500 shares worth $121,155.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 7,970 shares to 3,244 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,914 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).