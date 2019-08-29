General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Cwh Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Position by $646,478 as Market Value Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 337,253 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 410,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 372,813 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 783,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 57.45M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 14,450 shares to 42,775 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,260 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 42,724 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru Co has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First City Cap Mngmt holds 63,967 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 12,216 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Limited Company has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lifeplan Fin Gru invested in 1,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Plc has 54.16M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com holds 3.68M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 85,008 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 503.26M shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).